Lake Tahoe gets avalanche warning as storm hits Reno area

Two men snowboard down a steep street in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Ryan Hoffman/The Tahoe Tribune via AP)

RENO — Schools were closed on Lake Tahoe’s north shore and a back-country avalanche warning was issued for much of the central Sierra ahead of a winter storm packing heavy snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph.

A winter storm warning was in effect Thursday until 10 p.m. for the Tahoe area, where as much as 18 inches was possible above elevations of 7,000 feet and up to 2 feet on ridge tops.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. for Carson City, Reno and Sparks, where big, fluffy snowflakes started falling Thursday afternoon. Up to 5 inches of snow was forecast in the foothills.

All schools were closed Thursday in Incline Village just east of the California-Nevada line.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee, California issued the avalanche warning for the back-country around Tahoe stretching from the Yuba pass on Highway 49 in the north to Ebbetts pass on Highway 4 to the south.

Forecasters say the approaching storm is stronger than the one Tuesday that produced less snow, but wind gusts up to 137 mph atop a ski resort on Tahoe’s west shore.