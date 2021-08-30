Lake Tahoe threatened by huge wildfire as residents evacuate

Firefighters from Southern Nevada are heading north to assist in fighting the wildfire near Lake Tahoe.

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Stateline, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter is dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta which still blazes, Sunday, August 29, 2021. Several homes appear to be evacuated in the area. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which still blazes, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Several homes appear to be evacuated in the area. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

The Chaparral Fire, off Cleveland Forest and Tenaja Roads in Murrieta, Calif., is not contained Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Separate evacuation centers have been established for people, small and large animals. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chairlift sits motionless at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as chairlifts hang at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Evacuation traffic backs up in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. as mandatory evacuations are announced due to the Caldor Fire on Monday, August 30, 2021. Thousands of people rushed to get out of South Lake Tahoe as the entire tourist resort city came under evacuation orders and wildfire raced toward the large freshwater lake of Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada. Evacuation warnings issued for the resort city of 22,000 on Sunday turned into orders Monday. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

This Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, image provided by Maxar Technologies, shows a Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), a true-color image overview of the wildfires at Lake Tahoe, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Aug. 29, 2021, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Seen from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., flames from the Caldor Fire consume a home on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Some casinos in the South Lake Tahoe area notified the Gaming Control Board on Monday that they have started to shut down parts of their gaming operations in response to the encroaching fire, a spokesman for the agency said.

Four major casinos are located in Stateline: Montebleu Casino Resort, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Harvey’s.

“We would presume that this could escalate over the coming hours,” Michael Lawton, a Control Board analyst, said in an email Monday afternoon.

Caesars Entertainment emailed a statement about its casinos to the Review-Journal.

“While Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe are not currently under mandatory evacuation orders, we recognize that the situation is rapidly evolving, and we are in constant contact with local officials to ensure that we are prepared,” according to the statement. “At this time, both properties are operating and actively supporting local emergency services, fire crews and displaced Team Members.”

Noting that the safety of team members, guests and the community is Caesars’ primary concern, the statement said, “We will continue to work closely with local officials and emergency responders, adhering to their guidance and assisting as needed.”

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe also released a statement. “We are thankful for the many firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect our team members, our homes, family, friends and the natural resources of the South Shore of Lake Tahoe,” it said. “We continue to monitor the situation and are in close contact with the local, state and federal government.”

Red Flag Warning

Also on Monday, a Red Flag Warning was issued and will last through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Northern Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascades.

These winds combined with extremely dry fuels and low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions. New or existing wildfires will have the potential for rapid spread and growth under these conditions.

State of emergency

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in response to the ongoing Caldor Fire and the anticipation of the fire crossing from California into the state in the coming days.

“On behalf of the state of Nevada, I would like to thank all of our brave first responders, local government agencies, and nonprofit entities who continue to go above and beyond to assist our communities during the Caldor Fire,” Sisolak said in a release from the governor’s office. “We will continue to use all our available resources to fight this fire and assist those in need.”

Declaring a state of emergency ensures resources from the local, state, and federal levels are available to assist as needed during this emergency.

Help from Southern Nevada

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, including crews from Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of California’s Office of Emergency Services. About 250 active-duty soldiers were being trained in Washington state to help with the arduous work of clearing forest debris by hand.

The Clark County Fire Department sent two engines, a battalion chief and a fire mechanic to the area to provide assistance, along with a wildland firefighting brush truck, an engine and six firefighters from North Las Vegas and an engine and four firefighters from Pahrump.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said the Southern Nevada personnel would travel in a caravan to Lake Tahoe and would initially be assigned to backfill local fire stations as those firefighters try to bring the blaze under control. They will answer 911 calls.

Residents flee

Thousands of people rushed to leave South Lake Tahoe as the entire resort city came under evacuation orders and wildfire raced toward Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake straddling California and Nevada.

Evacuation warnings issued for the city of 22,000 on Sunday turned into orders Monday. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were stuck in traffic, stalled in hazy, brown air that smelled of campfire. Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by.

The evacuation order was issued at 10 a.m. by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention and covers much of El Dorado County. Communities impacted include Tahoe Keys, Tahoe Island, Al Tahoe, the Sierra Tract, and Bijou. The evacuation route recommended for these communities is Highway 50 headed eastbound towards Nevada.

Evacuation shelters are in place at the Truckee Veterans Hall in Truckee, California and the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville, Nevada.

“This is a systematic evacuation, one neighborhood at a time,” South Lake Tahoe police Lt. Travis Cabral said on social media. “I am asking you as our community to please remain calm.”

The new orders came a day after communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly ordered evacuated as the Caldor Fire raged nearby.

South Lake Tahoe’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated 36 patients needing skilled nursing and 16 in acute care beds Sunday, sending them to regional facilities far from the fire, public information officer Mindi Befu said. The rest of the hospital was evacuating following Monday’s expanded orders.

The Lake Tahoe area in the Sierra Nevada mountains is a recreational paradise for San Francisco Bay Area locals looking for a weekend getaway, as well as a national destination. The area offers beaches, water sports, hiking, ski resorts and golfing.

South Lake Tahoe, at the lake’s southern end, bustles with outdoor activities, with casinos available in bordering Stateline, Nevada.

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace prepared to leave with her husband, youngest child, dogs and items given to them from their deceased parent — objects that can’t be replaced.

She thought the Caldor Fire would stay farther away. Fires in the past did not spread so rapidly near the tourist city.

“It’s just yet another example of how wildfires have changed over the years,” she said. “It’s just a culmination of 14 to 18 more years of dead trees, the droughts we’ve had since then, those kinds of things.”

The region faces a warning from the National Weather Service about critical fire weather Monday and Tuesday.

The fire destroyed multiple homes Sunday along Highway 50, one of the main routes to the lake’s south end. It also roared through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, demolishing some buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact.

Fire churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent visitors packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of Labor Day weekend.

There were reports of cabins burned in the unincorporated community of Echo Lake, where Tom Fashinell has operated Echo Chalet with his wife since 1984. The summer-only resort offers cabin rentals, but was ordered to close early for the season by the U.S. Forest Service due to ongoing wildfires.

Fashinell said he was glued to the local TV news. “We’re watching to see whether the building survives,” he said.

The last major blaze in the area took South Lake Tahoe by surprise after blowing up from an illegal campfire in the summer of 2007. The Angora Fire burned less than 5 square miles but destroyed 254 homes, injured three people and forced 2,000 people to flee.

The Caldor Fire has scorched 277 square miles since breaking out Aug. 14. After the weekend’s fierce burning, containment dropped from 19% to 14%. More than 600 structures have been destroyed, and at least 20,000 more were threatened.

It’s among nearly 90 large blazes in the U.S. Many are in the West, burning trees and brush sucked dry by drought. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

California fires

In California alone, more than 15,200 firefighters are fighting more than a dozen large fires. Flames have destroyed about 2,000 buildings and forced thousands to evacuate this year while blanketing large swaths of the West in unhealthy smoke.

In Southern California, a section of Interstate 15 closed Sunday after winds pushed a new blaze, the Railroad Fire, across lanes in the Cajon Pass northeast of Los Angeles.

Farther south, evacuation orders and warnings were in place for remote communities after a wildfire ignited and spread quickly through the Cleveland National Forest on Saturday. A firefighter received minor injuries, and two structures were destroyed in the 2.3-square-mile Chaparral Fire burning along the border of San Diego and Riverside counties, according to Cal Fire. It was 13% contained Monday.

Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history at 1,205 square miles, was nearly halfway contained about 65 miles north of the Lake Tahoe-area blaze. Nearly 700 homes were among almost 1,300 buildings that have been destroyed since the Dixie Fire began in early July.

Containment increased to 26% on the French Fire, which covered nearly 40 square miles (104 square kilometers) in the southern Sierra Nevada. Crews protected forest homes on the west side of Lake Isabella, a popular recreation area northeast of Bakersfield.

The U.S. Department of Defense is sending 200 Army soldiers from Washington state to help firefighters in Northern California, the U.S. Army North said in a statement Saturday. Eight Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve C-130 aircraft capable of dropping thousands of gallons of fire retardant also have been sent to fight wildfires in the West.

— Review-Journal staff writer Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.