Las Vegas 911 system not working tonight

Las Vegas Review-Journal
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2024 - 7:16 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2024 - 8:23 pm

The Las Vegas 911 system is not operating correctly as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Non-emergency calls to 311 are also affected, police say.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on X of the problem and some ways to work around it.

“URGENT: there is a 911 outage impacting your ability to contact us right now,” the police department posted. “Dial 911 on a mobile device, and we will be able to see your number and will call you back right away. 911 calls from landlines are NOT working at the moment.”

There is no estimate for restoration, the post shortly after 7 p.m. stated.

Residents are urged not to call 911 to check.

Henderson reported that its 911 system was working properly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contqct Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

