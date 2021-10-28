81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Nevada

Las Vegas man dies in fishing accident in Nye County

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 - 3:44 pm
 
The Kirch Wildlife Management Area in Nye County. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Kirch Wildlife Management Area in Nye County. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ELY — A 65-year-old Las Vegas man died after falling off his kayak during a fishing trip at the Kirch Wildlife Management Area in northeast Nye County about 75 miles south of Ely, the Nevada Department of Wildlife said Thursday.

Paul Bifulco was fishing with a friend Monday when he capsized about 200 yards from the shore. He initially appeared to be okay when his inflatable like jacket brought him back to the surface, but collapsed in the cold waters while attempting to get back to shore, NDOW said.

Responding medical personnel couldn’t locate the men due to windy, rainy conditions and vegetation growth. But Nevada Game Warden John Anderson was able to determine where they were and waded into up to 5 feet of water to assist.

Anderson realized the friend was also in serious danger. He and Jason Stevenson of the Lund Volunteer Fire Department then pulled the men to shore, NDOW said.

Chief Game Warden Mike Maynard praised Anderson’s professionalism.

“His ability to locate the two men quickly and his willingness to go out into that freezing water to pull them to shore very likely saved the second man’s life,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
2
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
3
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
4
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
5
Steve Wynn’s Summerlin mansion up for sale — again — at $24.5M
Steve Wynn’s Summerlin mansion up for sale — again — at $24.5M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
Health district says Moderna, J&J booster shots available
By / RJ

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Tuesday that booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson Johnson vaccine, in addition to the Pfizer vaccine, are available at its clinics for those who are eligible.

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, very light traffic ...
Winter storm drops snow in Sierra, record rain in Reno
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

More than 2 feet of new snow snarled traffic in the Sierra on Monday while record rainfall in Reno forced the closure of one school and caused minor flooding that shut down some streets.