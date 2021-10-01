Las Vegas man dies in motorcycle crash in Lincoln County

A 73-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash north of Hiko, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

About 7:15 a.m. Thursday, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on state Route 318 about two miles north of Hiko, the Highway Patrol said.

Investigators believe that a man driving a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on the highway crossed the center median “for reasons unknown,” and veered off the roadway into the desert.

The motorcycle struck “various rocks and shrubs” and overturned, throwing the man from the bike.

The man, identified by the Highway Patrol as 73-year-old William Allan Darby, of Las Vegas, died at the scene.

Darby’s death marks the 61st fatal crash and 70th fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s southern command this year.

