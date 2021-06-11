88°F
Local Nevada

Las Vegas man killed in semitrailer crash near Moapa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 5:04 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Tuesday night in a crash on the highway near Moapa.

Troopers were called at 11:44 p.m. to Interstate 15 near mile marker 107 after a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to a statement Thursday from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe Anllelo Caballero, drove the semitrailer off the road and into the dirt median and when he tried to turn back onto the road, overcorrected and sent the truck spinning until it fell on its side, the Highway Patrol said.

Caballero was the only person inside the truck and died at the scene.

It was unclear what caused Caballero to veer into the median.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

