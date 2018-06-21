Las Vegas man whose body was found in burning car identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose body was found in a burning car this month near Jean.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas resident Yukio Hamada, 84, was found on June 2 inside a car in a desert area near mile marker 8 of Interstate 15, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro homicide investigators were called to the scene, but determined there was no foul play. The coroner’s office ruled Hamada’s death an accident.

