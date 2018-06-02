Las Vegas police investigating body found in burning car near Jean

Clark County firefighters and Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a body found Saturday morning in a burning vehicle in a desert area near Jean.

The car fire, which “revealed a deceased person inside,” was reported just after 6:15 a.m. near mile marker 8 of Interstate 15, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett.

“It is unknown what the actual cause of death is,” she added. “We have arson and homicide investigators out there trying to conduct a thorough investigation.”

As of 10:30 a.m., homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that the Clark County Fire Department was leading the investigation.

“We are simply providing support at this point,” he said.

Further details were not immediately available. The investigation was not causing traffic delays in the area, Burnett said.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner once their family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

