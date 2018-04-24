Las Vegas-to-Carson City run honors law enforcement officers

A ceremony is set for 7:30 a.m. at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, before the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run starts at 8.

Retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, left, and retired Las Vegas Metro police captain Daniel Barry, 59, right, runs during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, runs during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Forti usually runs the route with his friend who passed recently. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, runs during the18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Forti usually runs the route with his friend who passed recently. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, runs pass Marc A. Kahre Elementary School students during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Forti usually runs the route with his friend who passed recently. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, runs pass Marc A. Kahre Elementary School students during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Forti usually runs the route with his friend who passed recently. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Police officers and others will set off Wednesday morning on a 430-mile run from Las Vegas to Carson City to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

A ceremony is set for 7:30 a.m. at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, before the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run starts at 8.

The run, now in its 19th year, recognizes Nevada law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty. The run is broken up into 132 legs to represent the state’s fallen officers.

Two more legs were added for the 2018 run.

Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield was off-duty when he was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip.

Another leg was added to represent National Park Service ranger Thomas Brown, who was killed during an on-duty training exercise at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 1973. The reason for the delay in adding Brown to the run roster was not known.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.