Las Vegas woman dies in Northern Nevada crash

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 - 4:08 pm
 
RENO — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating multiple fatal crashes on U.S. Highway 50 in rural Storey County that killed three people.

The patrol on Tuesday identified the victims of a fiery two-vehicle crash in Dayton at about 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

Devon Woolard, 24, of Las Vegas, and Catherine Collier, 43, of Dayton, both were declared dead at the scene on U.S. Highway 50 near Occidental Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicates Woolard was headed west on U.S. 50 in a silver 2007 Ford Focus when she failed to maintain her travel lane, crossed the center turn lane and entered into the eastbound travel lanes.

The Ford struck the front of a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Collier and become fully engulfed in flames.

Silver Springs crash

Als0, the patrol identified the victim Tuesday of a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs as 21-year-old Anthony King of Fallon. He was declared dead at the scene after his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado hit the rock wall at the center of a roundabout at Highway 50 and 50-A at about 5:13 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates he failed to slow down entering the roundabout. The truck vaulted over the rock wall, flipped and landed on its roof.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

