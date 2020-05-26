Las Vegas woman pronounced dead after minor crash in Primm

Authorities are trying to determine what killed a motorist who was found unresponsive Saturday following a minor collision in Primm.

Chevron, 31881 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Primm (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police were called about 4:50 p.m. for a crash near the gas pumps at the Chevron station at 31881 Las Vegas Blvd. South, police said.

A 2008 Lexus driven by Anzhelika Nikolayeva, 46, of Las Vegas was traveling south through the parking lot when it struck a 2004 Toyota Tundra driven by a 51-year-old man from Garden Grove, California, police said.

“The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles as the Lexus continued to travel south through the parking lot, over a parking curb, through a chain link fence, into the landscaping and finally coming to rest after impacting a tree,” police said in a news release. “The driver of the Lexus was not responsive to witnesses who attempted to render aid but did not appear to have visible injuries consistent with this collision.”

First responders were preparing to transport Nikolayeva by helicopter to a Southern Nevada hospital when she died. Police do not know if impairment or an underlying medical condition were factors. An investigation by police and the Clark County coroner’s office is pending.

