Laughlin to see first water rate increase since 2006

The Big Bend Water District Board of Trustees voted to raise rates by about 9.4 percent a year for each for the next four years.

For the first time in more than a decade, Laughlin residents will pay more for water services.

The last rate increase was in 2006, district spokesman Bronson Mack said.

The water district will use the increase to fund $9.2 million in capital improvements over the next decade. The projects include an emergency well, treatment plant upgrades and pipeline repairs and replacements

“Currently, the typical (Big Bend Water District) single-family residential bill is $26 a month, which will increase to $28.45 in 2018,” Mack said.

The rate increase will affect more than 9,000 residents of Laughlin.

The new rate will be far lower than what residents of the Las Vegas Valley pay, which the district reports is about $35.74 a month for a typical single-family home.

