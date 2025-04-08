Lee Canyon extends ski season after late-season snowstorms

The resort northwest of Las Vegas received more than 60 inches of snow in March and early April, and it is extending its ski and snowboard operations, an official said.

Attorney for Tupac killing suspect argues client acted in self-defense in jail altercation

Skiers and snowboarders make turns on fresh snow just after opening at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, March 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lee Canyon has extended its ski season after several late-season snowstorms over the last few weeks.

Lee Canyon received more than 60 inches of snow in March and early April, and the resort wants guests to “enjoy the conditions for as long as possible,” Johnny DeGeorge, the resort’s marketing coordinator, said in a news release.

“Spring skiing is a local favorite, and we’ll keep the lifts spinning as long as conditions allow,” DeGeorge said in the release.

Guests can continue skiing and snowboarding at the resort through Sunday, April 20, but the resort may shift operations to a Friday through Saturday schedule depending on snowpack.

The 2024-25 winter season opened on Nov. 2 — the earliest start in 13 years, the resort said.

The resort said visitors can now buy season passes for the 2025-26 season, which includes access to 11 resorts, including Brian Head in Utah.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.