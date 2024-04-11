85°F
Lee Canyon switching to spring ski and snowboard schedule

Lee Canyon Winter Finale weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2024 - 4:04 pm
 

New lifts, more parking, kids skiing free — and plenty of snow.

It’s been a good year for Lee Canyon and its winter enthusiasts. But the Spring Mountains resort will soon switch to summer operations.

Seven-day-a-week winter operations will end with a three-day grand finale event, Feel Good Weekender, from Friday through Sunday.

Yes, pond skimming ski action will be conducted on Sunday.

Starting Friday, April 19, the resort will host Spring Sessions, four-day weekends (Friday through Monday) of skiing and boarding on intermediate and advanced terrain served by the Bluebird chairlift. The base area’s food and beverage amenities will be open. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

‘“We’ve had some fantastic late-season storms and want people to take advantage of the snow conditions,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing.

As of Thursday, the resort had received 215 inches of snow at its base — not far behind last winter’s record of 262 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

