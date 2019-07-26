Lightning caused fire burning more than 4,400 acres near Lake Mead

The Bonelli Peak Fire, 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay, was reported to the Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday night.

The 3,600-acre Bonelli Peak Fire is burning just east of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, July 26, 2019. (Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Twitter)

Lightning caused a fire near the eastern part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area that has spread to more than 4,460 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said Friday.

The Bonelli Peak Fire, 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay, was reported to the Bureau of Land Management about 10 p.m. Wednesday. It has spread from 3,640 acres to 4,465 acres, the bureau said in a news release Friday afternoon.

According to the BLM, the fire was caused by lighting. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for areas around Boulder City and Lake Mead.

The fire is burning primarily on BLM-managed land with about 50 acres being Lake Mead National Recreation Area property.

As of Friday afternoon, four hand crews, three engines and three helicopters are fighting the fire. No structures were threatened, and all roads were open, BLM said Friday morning.

Visitors to Lake Mead may see smoke and fire operations in the Virgin Basin and Overton Arm.

Airplanes and helicopters are using Lake Mead just south of Echo Bay to fill buckets with water.

Aviation crews may be using the Echo Bay airstrip.

A temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.