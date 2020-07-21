Lightning-caused fire burns 1,800 acres southwest of Las Vegas

Air and ground crews are battling the uncontained 1,800-acre Cottonwood Fire near Mount Potosi, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A helicopter is used to battle flames at the Cottonwood Fire north of Goodsprings and southwest of Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (U.S. Forest Service)

Smoke from the Cottonwood Fire peaks behind Mt. Potosi on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Crews are battling an 800-acre fire near Mount Potosi on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest via Twitter)

Fire retardant spills from an air tanker as crews battle the uncontained Cottonwood Fire southwest of Las Vegas on MOnday, July 20, 2020. (U.S. Forest Service)

Crews are battling an 1,800-acre fire near Mount Potosi, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

There has been no containment reported on the lightning-caused fire.

#CottonwoodFire Update: The fire has been recently mapped by helicopter and acreage has been updated to 1800, with 0% containment. Thank you to Patrol 751 for the photos!https://t.co/BK88H2JDQQ @NevadaFireInfo pic.twitter.com/Gj1Q6WT63i — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 21, 2020

Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the forest service, said the fire broke out late Monday morning after storms in Cottonwood Pass, southwest of the Las Vegas Valley. He said the fire, which is burning sage and brush on the east side of the mountain, was caused by lightning.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Clark County Fire Department are assisting, with ground and air crews.

Johnson said the fire is burning between Nevada Highway 160 and Goodsprings, but no major roads or communities are in danger.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.