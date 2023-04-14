60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

‘Like Disneyland for us’: Visitors flock to Clark County Fair and Rodeo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
The crowd watches on as local kids display the livestock they've raised through the Clark Count ...
The crowd watches on as local kids display the livestock they've raised through the Clark County Junior Livestock Organization. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lyle LeCaptain stands next to the ax throwing target for the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. (Mark ...
Lyle LeCaptain stands next to the ax throwing target for the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors walk toward the food vendors at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo. (Mark Credico/Las Veg ...
Visitors walk toward the food vendors at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees came from near and far Thursday to Logandale to see the livestock, watch the shows and eat the food at this year’s Clark County Fair and Rodeo.

Logandale residents — as well as people from outside the small town — were in attendance, as event staff said the crowd shifts from being mostly locals early in the week to nearly all outsiders during the weekend. Staff and yearly vendors said people come from as near as Las Vegas and as far as states like Idaho and Nebraska to the event.

“All you gotta say is you’re missing out if you’re not coming out here. That’s my opinion,” attendee Hunter Soderquist said about the fair.

Soderquist is originally from Logandale, roughly an hour northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, but currently lives in the city with his wife, Katie Soderquist. The couple said they make it out to the fair every year, with the only exceptions being when the COVID-19 pandemic kept the county from holding the event.

The couple said the county fair is more laid-back and family-friendly than other fairs they’ve attended, which they said felt more geared toward teenagers. The Soderquists said their favorite part of the event is the food, and they’re specifically fans of the funnel cakes.

‘Having a blast’

Marjorie Tague works front register for Sleek Greek, a Mediterranean food vendor that she said attends the fair every year. Tague said she serves multiple people every year both from Logandale and as far as Nebraska.

Workers for the traveling events echoed Tague’s praise of the event.

“We’re having a blast here, the staff of the fair have been just as excited to see us and work with us as the patrons coming to the fair,” Frank Martin, with Sea Lion Splash, said about working at the fair.

Lyle LeCaptain works with the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show which goes to the fair once every two years. He works with his father on the show that features ax-throwing and woodcarving in its 60 appearances across the U.S. LeCaptain said the people at the fair treat him “like family,” which isn’t always the case for every event the show features in.

Fair coordinator Kasen Kolhoss was born and raised in Logandale and has regularly gone to the fair since he was a kid. This is his second year working for the event and he said it’s given him an appreciation for the work of the volunteers behind the scenes.

Kolhoss said the fair is put together by a volunteer-based organization with workers from both Logandale and Las Vegas. Both Kolhoss and the fair’s public relations representative Makenzie Bush credited Logandale’s community for the success of the annual event.

“This literally could not happen without the community, we have hundreds of volunteers that come out and make this happen … it really is like Disneyland for us, the fact that we get to come and put this on, everyone gets excited about contributing, because we want to show off who we are,” Bush said.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
2
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
3
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
4
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
5
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Committees OK bills on guns, drugs
By / RJ

Bills banning firearms near voting centers and a study of research and regulations concerning drugs such as “magic mushrooms” advanced from legislative committees on Thursday, beating a Friday deadline.

Geraldine Conrad (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)
Mom suspected of DUI while picking up child at school
By Selwyn Harris Special to the / RJ

The incident marked the second such case in which a mother suspected of being intoxicated tried to pick up her child from an elementary school, officials said.

More stories for you
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas job seekers find tight market at fair; 20K positions open
Las Vegas job seekers find tight market at fair; 20K positions open
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Volunteers help find 21 missing Las Vegas Valley children
Volunteers help find 21 missing Las Vegas Valley children
‘Respect, protect and enjoy’: How Mojave Max became a conservation sensation
‘Respect, protect and enjoy’: How Mojave Max became a conservation sensation
Echo Dam holds amidst Lincoln County flooding; sunny Las Vegas weekend expected
Echo Dam holds amidst Lincoln County flooding; sunny Las Vegas weekend expected