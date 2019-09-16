Lincoln County may sue Facebook, ‘Storm Area 51’ creators for funds

The “Storm Area 51” events planned for Lincoln County will pile up a hefty bill, and officials could pursue legal action against Facebook and the original event organizers to recoup some of that.

The county could look to press charges and seek restitution from event creator Matty Roberts and Brock Daily, and anyone who was pushing the “Storm Area 51” movement. Roberts and Daily issued a cease-and-desist letter to Connie West, owner of the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, late Thursday stating that she was no longer to use the term Alienstock and that they deemed the event canceled due to lack of preparation. Roberts earlier abandoned his planned affiliation with the Alienstock event in favor of an event in downtown Las Vegas, while West has insisted the events will still take place.

“Anybody who is promoting any illegal activity we will be seeking to possibly prosecute,” said Dylan Frehner, Lincoln County district attorney.

The possible gross misdemeanor charge of publishing a matter in breach of peace or other crimes would carry up to a year in county jail and a $2,000 fine on top of the restitution sought, Frehner said.

The county also would look into bringing legal action against Facebook, where the phenomenon spread, with millions of people “liking” the cause.

Charges and restitution could be sought as early as next week, once the pair of events are over once the exact costs associated with working the event are known, Frehner said.

The county would seek to recover any money the state doesn’t match.

Emergency manager Eric Holt said the county is budgeting $250,000 to spend on overseeing Alienstock, taking place Sept. 19-22 in Rachel, and Area 51 Basecamp, occurring Sept. 20-22 at Alien Research Center in Hiko. The events spawned a Facebook hoax in which people were invited to storm Area 51 to “see them aliens.”

The money will come from interest accrued in the county’s land act fund, which has $785,000 available, according to county Recorder-Auditor Amy Elmer.

It’s uncertain whether the state will award any money to the county, based on a pre-signed declaration of emergency, Holt said. Any grant money the county did receive from the state would be capped at a maximum of 50 percent.

Holt said the county is budgeting $90,000 for meals to feed 350 attending first responders from at least 15 agencies, made up of state, local and private entities. Timbers Grill in Alamo was brought on to feed the responders.

Additional costs include $40,000 to $50,000 for personnel and travel, $36,000 for portable toilets and hand-washing stations, and $10,000 for fuel for emergency services. The balance would cover budget overruns.

Lincoln County has a small budget, said director of planning and building Cory Lytle.

“This money is no joke,” Lytle said. “We’re on a shoestring budget.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.