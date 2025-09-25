Lithium battery fire continues to smolder 2 days later in Boulder City

A lithium battery fire at a Boulder City solar site continued to smolder Thursday, two days after the initial response.

Crews respond to a lithium battery fire Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at the Townsite Solar site in Boulder City. (Boulder City Fire Department)

Boulder City dispatch received call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday for the fire at the Townsite Solar site off Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95, according to the city’s social media account.

Crews reported a Tesla Megapack battery unit was fully involved. For these types of fires, procedures are to protect the area around the fire and let the affected battery unit burn, the city said.

The Henderson and Clark County fire departments assisted the response, as well as the Nevada Department of Transportation to ensure the interstate remained clear of bystanders.

During the course of the operation, a second battery pack ignited. By 11:45 p.m., both battery units continued to burn and smolder but the threat of further damage was reduced.

No injuries were reported and there were no threats or dangers to the public.

