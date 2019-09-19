Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel closing to visitors ahead of Alienstock

Guests will be able to access motel rooms, all of which are booked, but visitors attending the Alienstock festival will no longer be able to check out the inn’s alien motif.

Dustin Goodwin, left, of Houston, met up with his friend Jared Sheldon of Oklahoma City, sitting, to make the trek to Rachel for the Storm Area 51 events, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RACHEL — The hub of the Storm Area 51 movement, the Little A’Le’Inn, will shut down for the weekend at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Guests will still be able to access their motel rooms, all of which are booked, but once the last egg comes off the grill visitors attending the Alienstock festival will no longer be able to make their way inside to check out the alien-themed motif.

Jared Sheldon, from Oklahoma City, met up with his friend Dustin Goodwin, from Houston, before making the trek to Rachel, stopping at towns known for alien activity on the way.

“Stopped in Roswell checked that out a little bit, in Winslow, Arizona, met up with somebody who had his own sightings before and then Las Vegas and here last night,” Sheldon said. “My friend has an app that points out where people talk about sightings.”

They duo wanted to catch the last meal at the inn and take in the environment before they were delegated to the outside for the rest of the weekend.

“It’s pretty interesting that they’re closing down, I’m glad I got to check it out,” Sheldon said. “It’s pretty cool, the alien-themed stuff I’ll eat and maybe buy some stuff, it’s cool.”

Sheldon said they aren’t into the proposed storming event or event the scheduled musical acts, they just wanted to be part of whatever the event turns out to be.

“We’re here to meet some people and have a good time,” he said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.