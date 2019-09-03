Livestock believed lost in wildfire in Nevada’s Ruby Mountains

No structures have been damaged but some livestock is believed to have perished in the wildfire that has burned more than 6 square miles since it broke out Monday.

(Getty Images)

ELKO — No structures have been damaged but some livestock is believed to have perished in a northeast Nevada wildfire that has burned more than 6 square miles since it broke out Monday in the Ruby Mountains.

The fire started in the afternoon about 50 miles south of Elko near the Elko-Eureka county line.

It was burning Tuesday with no containment about 17 miles south of where 25 square miles of brush and timber burned along Harrison Pass in early August.

Nearly 300 firefighters were battling the blaze along with four large air tankers and eight single-engine tankers.

Nevada State Veterinarian JJ Goicocechea, a Eureka County rancher, told the Elko Daily Free Press he believes some cattle have died on the range. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.