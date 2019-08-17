Local man organizes event to clean up Nelson’s Landing

Peter Pellegrino has lived in Las Vegas for five years, and the recent uptick in liter has inspired him to organize Help Clean Up Nelson’s Landing.

Litter cleanup (Getty Images)

A Las Vegas resident is rallying volunteers to clean up a popular cliff jumping spot southeast of the city after a recent spike in litter in the area, he said.

Peter Pellegrino is the lead organizer of “Help Clean up Nelson’s Landing,” an event he’s hosting Sunday, Aug. 25 at the cliff jumping spot in Searchlight many Nevada and Arizona locals frequent.

Pellegrino has lived in Las Vegas for five years, and said he visits Nelson’s Landing several times each summer. The recent increase in litter has inspired him to call on residents to clean up their mess.

“When I go there, I bring an extra bag or two to load up [on garbage],” Pellegrino said. “I was there last Saturday and it was filthy, and everybody talks and gets mad but nobody does anything about it.”

Pellegrino said other business owners have donated food and even a banner to help. He encourages anyone in the community who can donate supplies or come clean up, to do their part for the summer hub.

“People buy a cheap grill and leave it there,” Pellegrino said. “They leave their garbage (and) their cans.”

The event will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at Nelson’s Landing, and Pellegrino said he will bring the garbage bags, and grill hamburgers and hot dogs for volunteers. He’s still hoping to find a local company to donate a generator or shop vac for the day.

“I’m not a super green guy,” he said. “I just can’t stand people that take advantage of nature.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.