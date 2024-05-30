92°F
Longtime Nevada federal judge Larry Hicks dies at 80

Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las ...
Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 6:59 pm
 

Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died at 80 on Wednesday, according to a statement from the chief judge of Nevada’s federal court.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you that the Honorable Judge Larry R. Hicks passed away,” Chief Judge Miranda M. Du said in a brief statement.

Hicks was appointed by President George W. Bush and was sworn in as a U.S. district judge for Nevada in 2001. He was based in Reno.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1965 and his law degree from the University of Colorado in 1968, according to a court biography.

The flags at federal courthouses in Nevada will be flown at half-staff in his honor, according to Du’s statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

