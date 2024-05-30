Longtime Nevada federal judge Larry Hicks struck by car, dies

Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died at 80, according to a statement from the chief judge of Nevada’s federal court.

Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a car outside the district courthouse in Reno, according to the Reno Police Department and the chief judge of Nevada’s federal court.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you that the Honorable Judge Larry R. Hicks passed away,” Chief Judge Miranda M. Du said in a brief statement. Flags at federal courthouses in Nevada will be flown at half-staff in his honor, according to the statement.

Officials responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle struck Hicks just outside the courthouse at the intersection of South Virginia Street and California Avenue, according to the release from Reno police

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said, adding that “impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash.”

Hicks was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly after, police said.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Reno Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Judge Hicks,” said Chief Kathryn Nance. “Tragedies like this leave a lasting impact on our lives, particularly when they involve cherished members of our community.”

Judicial career

Hicks was appointed by President George W. Bush and sworn in as a U.S. district judge for Nevada in 2001.

In 2013, Hicks assumed senior status, which is sometimes referred to as a “semi-retirement” for judges as it allows them to reduce their caseload.

However, the extent to which they choose to do so is entirely up to the judge, and Hicks continued to take on noteworthy cases, among them:

In 2015, Hicks blocked the Bureau of Land Management from rounding up more than 300 wild horses in northern Nevada, citing potential harm to the animals.

Hicks sentenced a man to 15 years in U.S. prison in 2017 for conspiring to plot terror strikes in his home country, India, while living in northern Nevada.

Further accolades

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1965 and his law degree from the University of Colorado in 1968, according to a court biography.

Hicks was also elected and served as Washoe County district attorney in the 1970s, a position his son, Christopher Hicks, now holds.

In 2020 Hicks was awarded the Nevada State Bar President’s Award for lifetime achievement. Hicks was the president of the State Bar of Nevada from 1993 until 1994.

