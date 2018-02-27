Local Nevada

Looking into mental health services in Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2018 - 11:55 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Ramona Giwargis talks about a series of stories she is working on regarding mental health services in Nevada, including filthy conditions at group homes, a woman placing clients in unlicensed group homes as well as a woman who was found dead after being placed in one of those homes.

