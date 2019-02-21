Lost California skier found dead at South Lake Tahoe resort

A search and rescue team has recovered the body of a California man who was skiing at a resort at Lake Tahoe when he was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

STATELINE — A search and rescue team has recovered the body of a California man who was skiing at a resort at Lake Tahoe when he was reported missing on Monday.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell says ski patrol members using a search dog found 62-year-old Brett Herrick of Seaside, California buried in deep snow Tuesday at the Heavenly ski resort.

Herrick had last been seen by his girlfriend in the Stagecoach Lodge area at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

His body was buried in a wooded area about 100 feet from the groomed trail near the California-Nevada line where as much as 3 feet of snow fell over the weekend.

Howell says he apparently crashed into very deep power and likely suffocated or died from exposure. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.