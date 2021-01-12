Lottery fever spikes as Mega Millions jackpot hits $750M

With no winning numbers for several weeks, the two national lotteries have risen to some of the biggest jackpots ever.

People line up inside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as they wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The winning prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, will be worth $615 million while the Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2021, drawing will be worth $550 million.

Long lines at lottery ticket outlets in California and Arizona are bound to swell.

There was no winner of the $615 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday. The top jackpot grows to $750 million for Friday, making it the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33. The Mega Number was 9.

Wednesday’s evening drawing for Powerball offers a prize of $550 million.

Be warned, the odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

If a winner opted for a total cash prize, Mega Millions would be worth $451.8 million while Powerball would pay out $411.4 million.

Closest store 45 miles away

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15. There are reports that the wait has been up to three hours to buy tickets.

In November, a Mega Millions ticket sold there hit for more than $1 million.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.