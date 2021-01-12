35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Lottery fever spikes as Mega Millions jackpot hits $750M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2021 - 6:04 am
 
Updated January 13, 2021 - 4:43 am
People line up inside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as they wait to buy the Mega Million and ...
People line up inside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as they wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball ticket ...
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The winning prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, will be worth $615 m ...
The winning prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, will be worth $615 million while the Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2021, drawing will be worth $550 million.

Long lines at lottery ticket outlets in California and Arizona are bound to swell.

There was no winner of the $615 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday. The top jackpot grows to $750 million for Friday, making it the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33. The Mega Number was 9.

Wednesday’s evening drawing for Powerball offers a prize of $550 million.

Be warned, the odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

If a winner opted for a total cash prize, Mega Millions would be worth $451.8 million while Powerball would pay out $411.4 million.

Closest store 45 miles away

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15. There are reports that the wait has been up to three hours to buy tickets.

In November, a Mega Millions ticket sold there hit for more than $1 million.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
2
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
3
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
4
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
5
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST