Lottery lines likely with 2 jackpots each topping $400M in play

Long lines of people in several states are expected with two $400 million-plus lottery jackpots to be drawn this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot of at least $432 million will be drawn Tuesday night while the Powerball drawing of about $410 million occurs Wednesday.

Nevada does not participate in either lottery.

The closest places to buy tickets are across the stateline in California and Arizona. On Monday a long line was observed at The Lotto Store in Primm, just over the Nevada-California stateline south of Las Vegas.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better, 1 in 292 million.

The cash value for Mega Millions is $329.7 million while Powerball is $316.4 million.

