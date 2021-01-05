Lottery lines likely with 2 jackpots each topping $400M in play
Long lines of people are expected in several states with two lottery jackpots exceeding $400 million each to be drawn on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Mega Millions jackpot of at least $432 million will be drawn Tuesday night while the Powerball drawing of about $410 million occurs Wednesday.
Nevada does not participate in either lottery.
The closest places to buy tickets are across the stateline in California and Arizona. On Monday a long line was observed at The Lotto Store in Primm, just over the Nevada-California stateline south of Las Vegas.
The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better, 1 in 292 million.
The cash value for Mega Millions is $329.7 million while Powerball is $316.4 million.
