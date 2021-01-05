50°F
Lottery lines likely with 2 jackpots each topping $400M in play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 8:24 am
 
Updated January 5, 2021 - 9:47 am

Long lines of people in several states are expected with two $400 million-plus lottery jackpots to be drawn this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot of at least $432 million will be drawn Tuesday night while the Powerball drawing of about $410 million occurs Wednesday.

Nevada does not participate in either lottery.

The closest places to buy tickets are across the stateline in California and Arizona. On Monday a long line was observed at The Lotto Store in Primm, just over the Nevada-California stateline south of Las Vegas.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better, 1 in 292 million.

The cash value for Mega Millions is $329.7 million while Powerball is $316.4 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

