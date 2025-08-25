99°F
Low visibility at Burning Man after dust storm

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, S ...
This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Black Rock City, Nevada. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2025 - 7:56 pm
 

Burning Man staff and attendees are working together after a dust storm swept through Black Rock City, Nevada on Saturday, a Burning Man Project spokesperson said in a press release Sunday.

“Participants are setting up camp and, due to yesterday evening’s dust and wind storms, are supporting others where repair work is needed for camps and art installations,” the press release states.

A project official said they are monitoring weather conditions and note that there are no flood warnings for the immediate area. The dust-filled sky impairing visibility can be seen on Burning Man’s live video stream: burningman.org/live-webcast.

As of Saturday night, a wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service and wind gusts of 45 miles per hour occurred, according to the Burning Man Project spokesperson.

“Participants and staff were advised to batten down their camps and avoid driving during low visibility. The Gate was temporarily closed, and normal operations resumed within two hours. Four minor injuries were reported as a result of the wind and dust,” the spokesperson said.

By Sunday evening, the weather service’s website showed a chance of rain and thunderstorms for northeast Gerlach, Nevada, about 15 miles from Black Rock City.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

