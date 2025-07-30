Low water levels likely to close boat ramps along Colorado River

The National Park Service is warning that forecasts look murky for the future of boating on Lake Powell.

FILE - A "Launch Ramp Closed" sign is shown at the Antelope Point launch ramp on Lake Powell on July 31, 2021, near Page, Ariz., after water levels hit a then-historic low . (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The dwindling Lake Powell fed by the Colorado River on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Page, Ariz.(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It isn’t all about drinking water or irrigating crops: A new, meager water supply forecast is making waves along the Colorado River’s multibillion-dollar recreation industry, too.

Following the release of July’s two-year forecast for the Colorado River Basin, the National Park Service is warning that low Lake Powell levels will impact boaters. Halls Crossing Launch Ramp, one of several within the area, could be inoperable by August, rangers said.

“Seasonal water level changes at Lake Powell are becoming more pronounced as forecasts from the Bureau of Reclamation project continued declines through the next several months,” the release said. “Lake level changes will influence the functionality of all launch ramps.”

Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir after Lake Mead, is a popular boating hub that straddles Utah and Arizona. Whatever amount of water is released from the reservoir directly influences levels at Lake Mead, Southern Nevada’s main water source.

As of Sunday, Lake Powell is 32 percent full, coming in just above 3,556 feet above sea level. According to the Bureau of Reclamation’s most probable estimates, it could drop roughly 33 feet by next March.

The federal government’s projection for Lake Mead stoked concern, as well, with the most probable forecast showing the reservoir reaching a full 2 feet lower than its 2022 historic low by June 2027.

Hit to tourism economy

The 1,400-mile-long Colorado River, spanning seven states, is a big-ticket attraction when it comes to the economic impact of recreational tourism.

A 2024 park service report found that 5.2 million tourists to Glen Canyon Recreation Area contributed $540 million to the local economies of both northern Arizona and southern Utah the year prior.

The park service began a project to lengthen a Lake Mead boat ramp this summer so that the reservoir can be reached all the way down to 1,000 feet.

Rangers will keep releasing information as available about lake levels, the agency said. It remains an individual responsibility to make sure a boat ramp can accommodate each type of boat before they are launched, rangers said.

“The National Park Service is actively monitoring conditions and will continue to adapt infrastructure—such as floating docks, walkways, and ramp extensions—where feasible, to support continued recreational use throughout the lake,” the release said.

For detailed information about which boat launches are available for what type of vessel, go to the park service’s website.

