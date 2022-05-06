Low water levels prompt Echo Bay boat ramp closure at Lake Mead

The National Park Service said low water levels at the Echo Bay boat ramp launch have prompted the closure announcement.

A buoy is seen on the shore at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will close the Echo Bay boat launch ramp on Wednesday due to low water levels.

“The Echo Bay launch ramp was constructed for boat launching down to a lake level elevation of 1,060 feet and has been extended in the past to accommodate recreational boating access,” the National Park Service said in a news release Friday. “However, the lake level is now at 1,053.72 feet elevation, and due to a combination of the area’s unique topography constraints and continually declining water levels, the park anticipates the Echo Bay launch ramp will close indefinitely pending relocation.”

Authorities said boaters still can access the lake from Hemenway Harbor, as well as access points on Lake Mohave.

“Boaters are encouraged to check launch ramp statuses before traveling to the park and to prepare for high congestion with longer than average launch wait times particularly during weekends,” the National Park Service said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.