‘Major diesel spill’ closes I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A “major diesel spill” prompted an hourslong highway closure Friday about 70 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to the state’s Department of Transportation.

The incident was reported about 3:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 111 in Bunkerville, shutting down traffic until at least 1 p.m., the Department of Transportation said. Traffic was being diverted to the shoulder of the road.

Details of the spill were not immediately available as calls to the Nevada Highway Patrol were not returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

