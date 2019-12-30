Man, 24, dies in I-15 crash northeast of Las Vegas

A 24-year-old man was killed after he drove off of I-15 this evening near mile marker 67, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 24-year-old man died after he drove off of Interstate 15 on Sunday evening northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

In a statement, trooper Travis Smaka said the man lost control of his 1997 Toyota 4Runner and drove off the roadaegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.