Man, 24, dies in I-15 crash northeast of Las Vegas
A 24-year-old man died after he drove off of Interstate 15 on Sunday evening northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
In a statement, trooper Travis Smaka said the man lost control of his 1997 Toyota 4Runner and drove off the road