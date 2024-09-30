Man arrested on suspicion of fatal hit and run had revoked license, police say

Justin David Marr faces charges of duty to stop at a crash involving death or injury and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Justin Marr appears for his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court in North Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash had previously been arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence and was driving on a revoked license, according to police.

Justin David Marr, 27, was arrested last week and faces charges of duty to stop at a crash involving death or injury and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Marr appeared in court Monday for a short hearing before North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Natalie Tyrrell, who appointed the public defender’s office to represent him.

Around 9:15 p.m. on September 23, North Las Vegas police officers responded to the area of Civic Center Drive and East Owens Avenue for an accident in which a driver hit a woman, who was later pronounced dead, and fled the scene, according to an arrest report.

Minutes later, police got a call for a separate hit-and-run vehicle collision, near North Arthur Street and East Tonopah Avenue, police said.

Marr is suspected in both crashes.

Police issued a press release about the crash and a tipster called to identify the driver as Marr, according to the report.

Marr had two prior DUI arrests — one in 2020 and another in 2021 — and his driver’s license has been revoked since 2022, said police.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2022, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Police sent a photo of the vehicle that fled to Marr’s workplace, according to the report, and the business identified it as a company vehicle. Police said it had a dent on its hood and was missing the Chevrolet logo found at the scene. In the back of the vehicle, police found a piece of the bumper that appeared to have bodily fluid on it, according to the report.

Marr had told the office that the vehicle moved out of gear while parked in his driveway, rolled down the driveway and struck a brick wall.

Police said that when Marr turned himself in an officer could smell alcohol on him.

The revoked driver’s license could have been a reason he fled, according to police.

Marr is due back in court on October 14.

