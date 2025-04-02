Man convicted in 2015 slaying dies in Nevada prison

Harold Cordova was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge following the stabbing death of a man in Sparks in 2015.

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Thursday, state corrections officials said.

Harold Cordova, 75, was pronounced dead on March 27, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Corrections. The release did not list a cause of death, and said an autopsy was requested.

Cordova was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge following the stabbing death of a man in Sparks in 2015, according to court records and news reports.

Northern Nevada Correctional Center is in Carson City.

