Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in North Las Vegas

The NLVMPD determined the man had walked into the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, when he was hit by the vehicles.

North Las Vegas Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after being struck by two vehicles while walking in the middle of the road Thursday evening in North Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

NLVPD officers were patrolling the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alexander Road just after 6 p.m. when they heard a loud crash, according to public information officer Brian Thomas. The officers then responded to the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard where they found a man lying in the middle of the road.

Medical personnel attempted to save the man’s life, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Thomas said.

The NLVMPD Major Collision Investigation Unit later determined that the man had walked onto Martin Luther King Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV and a sedan, according to Thomas. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Martin Luther King when they struck the man.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators. Speed and impairment aren’t believed to be factors in either collision, Thomas said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the man’s name won’t be released until his next of kin is notified.

