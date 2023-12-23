Man dies after being hit by a truck in Laughlin

A 70-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a truck in Laughlin Friday, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck in Laughlin Friday, according to Las Vegas police.

A 70-year-old man was crossing Bruce Woodbury Drive at the intersection with Cougar Drive just after 6:20 p.m. Friday night when a 2019 Ram 1500 truck hit him while driving down Bruce Woodbury Drive, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical personnel took the man to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said this was the 149th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash is still under investigation.

No further information was available. Police did not identify the man who was killed, pending notification of the family.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.