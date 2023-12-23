63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Man dies after being hit by a truck in Laughlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck in Laughlin Friday, according to Las Vegas police.

A 70-year-old man was crossing Bruce Woodbury Drive at the intersection with Cougar Drive just after 6:20 p.m. Friday night when a 2019 Ram 1500 truck hit him while driving down Bruce Woodbury Drive, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical personnel took the man to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said this was the 149th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash is still under investigation.

No further information was available. Police did not identify the man who was killed, pending notification of the family.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
2
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
4
Self-parking rates increased at all MGM Resorts properties
Self-parking rates increased at all MGM Resorts properties
5
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
THE YEAR IN PICTURES: See our best photos of 2023

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spent thousands of hours and spanned countless miles covering the most compelling stories of 2023. Here are their favorite images of the year.

More stories
East Las Vegas crash leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
East Las Vegas crash leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries after west Las Vegas crash
Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries after west Las Vegas crash
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
Charleston Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian dead
Charleston Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian dead
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
Woman struck, injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash
Woman struck, injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash