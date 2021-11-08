74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Nevada

Man dies after falling from the Plaza hotel, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Sunday after falling from the Plaza Hotel, police said.

Officers responded to the area just after 10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers found a man, who was about 60 years old, dead.

No foul play was suspected, Boxler said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
2
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
3
Jagger’s Las Vegas visit: Neon Boneyard, Fremont … and a parking lot
Jagger’s Las Vegas visit: Neon Boneyard, Fremont … and a parking lot
4
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
5
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST