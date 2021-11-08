Man dies after falling from the Plaza hotel, police say

A man died Sunday after falling from the Plaza Hotel, police said.

Officers responded to the area just after 10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers found a man, who was about 60 years old, dead.

No foul play was suspected, Boxler said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

