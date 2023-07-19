110°F
Local Nevada

Man dies at Death Valley trailhead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 2:38 pm
 
Heat warning sign at Golden Canyon Trailhead. (Casey Patel/National Park Service)
A 71-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon in Death Valley National Park at a trailhead.

The man, who was from Los Angeles, collapsed outside a restroom for the Golden Canyon trailhead. The Inyo County coroner’s office did not determine his cause of death as of Wednesday, but park rangers said they believe heat was a factor, according to a National Park Service news release.

The official temperature measured in Furnace Creek on Tuesday was 121 degrees around the man’s time of death.

The man’s death is possibly the second heat-related death in Death Valley this year after a 65-year-old man died on July 3.

The park service warned visitors to look for signs of heat stroke while outside in triple-digit temperatures, which include rapid, shallow breathing; disorientation; rapid heartbreak; nausea and vomiting; seizures; hot and dry skin; and muscle weakness and cramps.

Visitors should immediately seek medical help if they believe they have heat stroke, the park service said.

