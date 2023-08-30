Man dies in custody at Northern Nevada prison
Eric Bueno, 45, died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.
A man in custody at Northern Nevada Correctional Center died in prison Sunday.
Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement Tuesday that 45-year-old Eric Bueno died in prison. Bueno had been in prison for about a month as part of a four- to 10-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance.
No further details were provided about Bueno’s death.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.