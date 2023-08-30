Man dies in custody at Northern Nevada prison

Eric Bueno (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A man in custody at Northern Nevada Correctional Center died in prison Sunday.

Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement Tuesday that 45-year-old Eric Bueno died in prison. Bueno had been in prison for about a month as part of a four- to 10-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance.

No further details were provided about Bueno’s death.

