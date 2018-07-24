Man dies in possible drowning at Lake Mohave

A man died in a possible drowning Monday afternoon at Lake Mohave, National Park Service officials said in a news release.

Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died in a possible drowning Monday afternoon at Lake Mohave, National Park Service officials said in a news release.

The possible drowning was reported just after 2:30 p.m. near Cabinside Cove, officials said. The caller said the man had not surfaced after diving into the lake, which is part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Park rangers and Bullhead City, Arizona, fire officials found the 21-year-old man just before 5 p.m., according to the release.

The Mohave County medical examiner will determine cause of death and identify the man once his family has been notified.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

lake mohave