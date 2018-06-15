Man holed up in truck on bridge near Hoover Dam arrested

A man who stopped traffic on a bridge near the Hoover Dam Friday has been taken into custody, the Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

A man in a vehicle reportedly with a gun is on the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam south of Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Twitter/Will Sturgeon @will3ten)

A man in a vehicle reportedly with a gun is on the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam south of Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. Southbound U.S. Highway 93 has been closed. (Twitter/Will Sturgeon @will3ten)

Southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 93 south of Las Vegas, headed toward Hoover Dam, was backed up after police closed the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge during an incident with a man with a gun, Friday, June15, 2018. The highway was reopened about 1:30 p.m. (Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge and Hoover Dam are seen on on Wednesday, June 27, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who stopped traffic on a bridge near the Hoover Dam Friday has been taken into custody, the Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

The man, who witnesses said was armed, parked a large truck sideways on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, just downriver from the dam, around midday, police said.

The man, who apparently had posted a sign on the driver’s side window, refused to leave the vehicle for a time, but eventually crossed into Arizona and was taken into custody without incident, the highway patrol said.

U.S. Highway 93 at the Hoover Dam bypass bridge was reopened about 1:30 p.m. after being shut in both directions for at least half an hour, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The Hoover Dam facility is currently closed with tours suspended, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.