Man holed up in truck on bridge near Hoover Dam arrested

A man who stopped traffic on a bridge near the Hoover Dam Friday has been taken into custody, the Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter.
The man, who witnesses said was armed, parked a large truck sideways on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, just downriver from the dam, around midday, police said.
The man, who apparently had posted a sign on the driver’s side window, refused to leave the vehicle for a time, but eventually crossed into Arizona and was taken into custody without incident, the highway patrol said.
U.S. Highway 93 at the Hoover Dam bypass bridge was reopened about 1:30 p.m. after being shut in both directions for at least half an hour, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
The Hoover Dam facility is currently closed with tours suspended, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said on Twitter.
