Man killed in Mesquite crash identified

The man killed in a head-on crash in Mesquite Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner's Office is seen at 1704 Pinto Ln. in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 15, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man killed in a head-on crash in Mesquite Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He is 77-year-old Harry Molchen of Ambridge, Pa., staff said Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash about 1 p.m. on Interstate 15 at mile marker 122, trooper Loy Hixson said Sunday.

Molchen was southbound on the interstate when he crossed the center median and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer. His vehicle caught fire and he died.

Contact Kimberly De La Cruz at kdelacruz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @KimberlyinLV.