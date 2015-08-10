Local Nevada

Man killed in Mesquite crash identified

By Kimberly De La Cruz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2015 - 7:40 am
 

The man killed in a head-on crash in Mesquite Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He is 77-year-old Harry Molchen of Ambridge, Pa., staff said Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash about 1 p.m. on Interstate 15 at mile marker 122, trooper Loy Hixson said Sunday.

Molchen was southbound on the interstate when he crossed the center median and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer. His vehicle caught fire and he died.

