Man killed in Mesquite crash identified

The man killed in a head-on crash in Mesquite Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
He is 77-year-old Harry Molchen of Ambridge, Pa., staff said Monday.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash about 1 p.m. on Interstate 15 at mile marker 122, trooper Loy Hixson said Sunday.
Molchen was southbound on the interstate when he crossed the center median and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer. His vehicle caught fire and he died.
