Man killed in Northern Nevada mine accident was industry veteran

Pete Kuhn, 60, and Omar Bernal, 30, an equipment operator trainee who had only 16 weeks of experience, both died on Oct. 31 when a van driven by Kuhn was run over by a a 340-ton haul truck at the Marigold Mine in Valmy, northwest of Battle Mountain. Seven other trainees in the van survived.

Trucks haul gold ore out of an open pit at the Marigold Mine located in eastern Nevada and seen in this Feb. 5, 2004, file photo. (AP File Photo/Debra Reid)

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Federal safety regulators say the superintendent at a northern Nevada gold mine who was one of two men killed when a 340-ton haul truck ran over the passenger van he was driving had worked in the mining industry for more than 25 years.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration released its preliminary report Tuesday on the ongoing investigation into the Oct. 31 accident at the Marigold Mine in Valmy, northwest of Battle Mountain.

The crash killed the van driver, 60-year-old Pete Kuhn, and Omar Bernal, a 30-year-old equipment operator trainee who had only 16 weeks of experience.

Seven other trainees in the van were treated for minor injuries and released from a local hospital.

The truck driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was hospitalized for treatment of shock.

The 680,000-pound truck weighs four times more the Space Shuttle.