Man pleads guilty in stabbing death of off duty officer on Las Vegas Strip

Freddy Allen, left, who is accused of fatally stabbing an off-duty officer on the Strip, appears in court with his attorney Melissa Oliver during his preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of an off-duty police officer on the Las Vegas Strip two years ago.

Freddy Allen, 61, pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the slaying of Edmonds, Washington officer Tyler Steffins, 33, in March 2022.

According to court records, Allen’s plea deal was filed Tuesday. It specifies that the prosecution and defense agree he will serve 10 years to life in prison on the murder count and two to 20 years on the weapon enhancement.

Police previously said the attack occurred on the bridge connecting New York-New York and the MGM Grand while Steffins was arguing with another man about Steffins petting dogs.

Allen was seen by officers running with a hunting knife that had a 6-inch blade, according to an arrest report.

