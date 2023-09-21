86°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Man reportedly left behind by friends in Grand Canyon clarifies story

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 4:56 pm
 
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Western Air Rescue helicopter lands near the Kanab Creek ...
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Western Air Rescue helicopter lands near the Kanab Creek Trail in Grand Canyon National Park during a search and rescue mission on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office posted an update about a man who was rescued from Grand Canyon National Park last week after being injured while hiking.

The sheriff’s office last week wrote in a Facebook post that the man said he was separated from other members of his hiking group after the group called for help after he suffered a shoulder injury. However, the sheriff’s office said the man reached out to the office to clarify his account of what happened.

The office posted on Wednesday that the man said he and another hiker decided to hike further than the other three hikers in his group. When the man and the other hiker were returning to the rest of the group, who were at the group’s campsite, the man was injured on the trail.

The other hiker left the injured man alone to get an emergency device that was with the other hikers, who were a few miles away. When first responders arrived to find the injured man, he was alone, the post said.

“Search and Rescue encourages everyone when adventuring in the remote, wilderness areas of Mohave County to be prepared for the unexpected and in these remote wilderness settings,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
2
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
3
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
4
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
5
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man rescued in Grand Canyon left behind by friends, responders say
Man rescued in Grand Canyon left behind by friends, responders say
Grand Canyon hiker dies trying to walk from rim to rim in same day
Grand Canyon hiker dies trying to walk from rim to rim in same day
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Hiker, bikers spotted in closed Spring Mountains area
Hiker, bikers spotted in closed Spring Mountains area
‘Amazing, strong people’: Nevada Task Force-1 returns from mission to help Maui
‘Amazing, strong people’: Nevada Task Force-1 returns from mission to help Maui
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS