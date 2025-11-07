Man struck, killed while riding e-scooter in Boulder City identified

Police said they identified the 22-year-old man who died after he was struck by a sedan while riding an e-scooter in Boulder City.

Police have identified the victim of an e-scooter and vehicle collision in Boulder City on Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol named Wyatt Joseph Holiday, 22, of Las Vegas, as the man who was struck and killed by a car while riding a Superfun M1-Max 500W e-scooter at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Holiday was traveling south on the sidewalk of northbound Buchanan Boulevard when a 2016 red Chrystler 200 sedan made a right turn onto Buchanan, the Highway Patrol said. The e-scooter was struck by the Chrysler’s right front, troopers said.

Holiday was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

