Man suspected of DUI in fatal crash on Nevada interstate ordered to be released

A judge on Wednesday ordered the release of the man who faces DUI charges in connection with a crash that killed two children near Moapa Valley, according to an attorney representing him.

Steven Woods, 40, faces charges in Bunkerville Justice Court that include counts of DUI and reckless driving with death with death or substantial bodily harm. But he has not been formally charged because no criminal complaint has been filed, court records indicate.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Steven Lisk said that because there was no complaint, Justice of the Peace Darryll Dodenbier ordered Woods’ release. Woods is not allowed to drive or use controlled substances, Lisk said, and must also wear a drug patch.

The Sunday afternoon crash occurred on northbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 100 and Carp Elgin Road, and involved multiple vehicles. Besides the children who died, five other people were injured, including one who was in critical condition and had to be airlifted, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet identified the victims killed.

Court records show Woods’ bail was set at $350,000. Woods was ordered to be released without bail, since the bail amount was based on the expectation prosecutors would file charges quickly, according to the public defender.

Although Lisk said he thinks charges have not been filed because Woods’ test results are not in, prosecutor Michael Giles said he was unsure why the complaint was not filed.

Lisk has seen no evidence of alcohol in his client’s system, he said.

“What happened was an absolute tragic accident,” said Lisk. “We’re going to see what the state has evidence for and we’ll go from there.”

The Clark County district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for information about why prosecutors did not file a complaint.

Woods is due back in court May 21 for a hearing to see if prosecutors have filed charges, according to the attorney.

Lisk said he has not been officially assigned to Woods’ case but that he anticipates the public defender’s office will be appointed.

