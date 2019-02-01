Man tries to abduct boy in front of Pahrump library, police say

Nye County police believe a man attempted to abduct a 12-year-old boy in front of the Pahrump library on Tuesday evening.

Pahrump Community Library (Google)

Nye County police believe a man attempted to abduct a 12-year-old boy in front of the Pahrump library on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a possible kidnapping about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St., Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Adam Tippetts said Thursday in a video release.

The boy told officers that a man attempted to lure him into a white van with tinted windows.

“The juvenile started to run away when the male started yelling at him and got out of the van to chase after him,” Tippetts said. The boy was able to run home, where his mother called 911, he said.

“According to the juvenile, the suspect is a white male adult with a bald head and a multicolored, dyed beard that was down to about chest level,” Tippetts said.

The boy also said the man appeared to walk with a limp. The man was described as wearing a ripped T-shirt and khaki shorts, Tippetts said.

The van was described as an older model, full size van with tinted windows, he said. Both rear windows on the van were broken, and the car had scratches on its sides.

Tippetts said the attempted abduction does not appear to be related to other crimes in Northern Nevada.

“There have been recent reports of incidents similar to this happening in Lyon County,” he said. “At this time, the sheriff’s office does not believe that the incidents are related.”

Further information about the Lyon County reports were not available.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping can call the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Pahrump Community Library, 701 East St., Pahrump