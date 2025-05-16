Man who murdered wife in 2003 dies, prison officials say

Robert E. Allen, 79, who was convicted in the 2003 murder of his wife at their Henderson home, died Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Robert Allen, who was pronounced dead at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center on May 11, 2025. (Provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections)

Robert E. Allen, 79, died at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center on Sunday, the release said. Allen had been serving a sentence of 40 years to life, with the possibility of parole, at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Following a jury trial, Allen was sentenced in August 2005 for the Aug. 18, 2003, murder of his 38-year-old wife, Laurel Dahl, the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported.

