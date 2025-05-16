83°F
Man who murdered wife in 2003 dies, prison officials say

Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Robert Allen, who was pronounced dead at Carson Tahoe R ...
Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Robert Allen, who was pronounced dead at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center on May 11, 2025. (Provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2025 - 7:02 pm
 

An inmate who was convicted in the 2003 murder of his wife at their Henderson home died Sunday, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Robert E. Allen, 79, died at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center on Sunday, the release said. Allen had been serving a sentence of 40 years to life, with the possibility of parole, at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Following a jury trial, Allen was sentenced in August 2005 for the Aug. 18, 2003, murder of his 38-year-old wife, Laurel Dahl, the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

